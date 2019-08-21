1,200 HP (895 kW) Drako GTE Produces 8,800 Nm

Back in June, Drako Motors announced a new electric supercar called the GTE and it was officially revealed to the world at this years Monterey Car Week.

Powering the Drako GTE is a 90 kWh battery and four electric motors that generate a potent 1,200 hp (895 kW) and a colossal 8,800 Nm of torque, enabling the car to accelerate up to a top speed of 331 km/h.

According to Drako, this makes the GTE the most powerful GT car ever made. Each of GTE’s wheels is connected to a motor through separate direct-drive gearboxes enabling individual wheel control for precise torque delivery.

It is based on the old Fisker Karma but the Drako GTE’s design mixes a muscular four-seater body with the elegance and smooth design lines of a GT car. A carbon fibre hood with three aggressive air intakes dominates the front fascia along with slim headlights and a low splitter. At the back, there’s a prominent rear diffuser and a subtle trunk lid spoiler.

Production of the GTE is limited to 25 units starting at $1.25 million. Drako is currently accepting orders and deposits and the first customer deliveries are expected to start in 2020.