5 Fenyr SuperSport Launch Editions Purchased by Japanese Businessman

Yes, you read that title correctly and the manufacturer, W Motors, confirmed it on their Facebook page recently.

W Motors is responsible for designing, developing and producing some extreme hypercars one of them is the Fenyr Supersport. Under the hood sits a twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre flat-six engine tuned by Ruf producing 800 hp (597 kW) and 980 Nm of torque. All this grunt is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission allowing it to spring to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 400 km/h.

A Japanese businessman, Tetsumi Shinchi, recently decided to purchase five of the Launch Editions (the last 5 out of 10) each with a price tag of around $1.5 million. Some quick maths shows he spent a cool $7 million (approx. R107 million) on these angry machines.

Once built and delivered, these Fenyr SuperSports will join Shinchi’s already extensive collection, which also includes the yet-finished, 3,000 hp (2,237 kW) Devel Sixteen.