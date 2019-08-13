News

BMW M Exhausts To Get Quieter Thanks To Regulation Changes

By Zero2Turbo

At Zero2Turbo, we live for fast and loud and BMW M cars although not the loudest available are currently great sounding cars.

According to a new report from Motoring, some regulation changes in Europe will result in the future BMW M cars leaving the factory with quieter exhausts.

Related Posts

New MotoGP Safety Car Is A Mean BMW M8 Competition

BMW X8 M Called “Project Rockstar” Will Pack…

Regulators are now wanting to test cars in their loudest setting which means manufacturers will have to take steps to make them quieter overall.

The Mercedes-AMG A45 offerings are the first to be affected by this as they are noticeably toned down compared to their predecessors.

Wouldn’t it make sense to make the European models quieter and let us enjoy more sound in other parts of the world? Well unfortunately to the individuals in charge of costs, they certainly do not agree.

Designing region-specific exhausts will become far too expensive and a rather large challenge.

Source Motoring
You might also like
News

New MotoGP Safety Car Is A Mean BMW M8 Competition

News

BMW X8 M Called “Project Rockstar” Will Pack Hybrid V8 Power

News

Manhart Give BMW M850i 621 HP (463 kW) and Mean Presence

News

New BMW M3 Confirmed With 480 HP (358 kW) and 510 HP (380 kW)

News

AC Schnitzer Kit BMW X5 Called ‘The Boss”

News

Alpina BMW X7 Will Be The X7 M You Never Asked For

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us