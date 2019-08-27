Brabus Gives Mercedes-AMG A35 359 HP (268 kW)

Brabus is very well-known for their upgrades and tuning packages for many Mercedes-Benz models. So, it was just a matter of time before the German tuning company caved into the itch of offering the new Mercedes-AMG A35 with a bit more grunt. The package is called PowerXtra B 35 tuning kit and, as can be expected, turns the standard Merc up to eleven.

As standard, the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo engine from the A35 pushes out 302 HP (225 kW) and 400 Nm of torque. With the B 35 tuning kit, however, the power output will be pushed up to 359 HP (268 kW) and 460 Nm of torque. 0-100 km/h is also taken down from 4.8 to 4.4 seconds.

The upgrades in performance are thanks to new engine mapping for the electronics of the car and the fuel injection in addition to higher turbo boost pressure.

In addition to the engine upgrades, Brabus have also added some extra exterior as well as interior touches. A new two-piece front spoiler, as well as a new rear wing, that can be seen. Also noticeable are the four new monobloc Brabus wheels that the car is sitting on. The interior remains largely unchanged, with some added aluminium Brabus paddle shifters.

One of the main sticking points with the new A35 as well as A45/S is the lack of sound it produces. Well, Brabus have seemingly addressed this issue by adding new rear muffler in the exhaust partnered with a stainless-steel sports exhaust. Will that solve the noise issue? We’ll have to wait and see, or hear in this case, about that one.