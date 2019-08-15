BRABUS Mercedes-Benz V250d Costs A Whopping R5 Million

Brabus is the top Mercedes tuner out there especially when it comes to super performing monsters from AMG but they also have a somewhat sensible side to them with creations like the Brabus Business Plus based on the Mercedes V-Class.

What is quite scary is the tuner will sell you one (based on the diesel V250d) for a cool €296,395* (approx. R5 million). Yes, that includes a minor performance upgrade (173 kW) and some exterior bits and pieces to give it that Brabus presence but that is not where the big cost lies.

This Brabus offering is not about performance but more for the individuals out there who like to travel in ultimate comfort and style with all the nice-to-haves within arms reach. Just look at the interior shots below to get an idea of just how plush this is.

Inside you will find Brabus fine leather seats with Nappa black piping, heated and vented, with massage and memory function, heated and cooled cupholders in the side panels and center console, electrically adjustable curtains, four reading lights (one per seat), multiple USB ports, Brabus starry sky with RGB ambient lighting, 21.5″ TV, high-speed LTE router, Apple TV, and even a PlayStation 4 Slim.

Last but not least are the custom pedals, entrance panels, door-lock pins and floor mats, which you usually find in all their models.

*This is the European price so if you were to hypothetically bring it to South Africa, you would be in for around R8 million with our import taxes and duties.