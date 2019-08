Where is the year going? Thirty-three weeks into the year of 2019 and here we are with yet another batch of Exotic Spots from around the country.

Highlights for the week are; 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, black Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, BMW M4 CS with gold wheels, Misha Design Ferrari 458 Spider, Porsche 911 R, white McLaren Senna and this menacing duo of an Onyx Bentley Bentayga and Ferrari F12 both in Batman-spec black.