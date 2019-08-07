Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Delayed Until 2024 Says Report

Life in Sant’Agata Bolognese is pretty good right now considering they produced 4,553 cars in the first half of the year. Despite this huge growth, the results still don’t quite cut it for VW CEO Herbert Diess, who keeps urging Lamborghini to bring its profits closer to Ferrari’s.

Despite a string of stunning and highly profitable limited-edition specials, Lamborghini needs a decision on the Aventador replacement. VW Group product strategy committee (PSK) keeps pushing back the Aventador successor, first from 2020 to 2021, then to 2022, and now to 2024, which would relegate the next Huracán to 2025.

So why has this been allowed to happen? According to Automobile, the German owners are reportedly reluctant to spend the money required to update the Aventador’s ancient V12 to the EU7 emission standard. Instead, they would rather use hybridized, high-performance V8 engines for both models, refusing to acknowledge that without the iconic V12, the Aventador is little more than a token gesture.

Let’s wait and see what happens over the next few months as we should get some confirmation from the manufacturer themselves.