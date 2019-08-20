Lamborghini Pull Covers off Limited Edition Huracán EVO GT Celebration and Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster

Lamborghini enthusiasts will be delighted to hear that the Italian supercar manufacturer has released not one but two special models of the already gleaming Huracán and more potent Aventador. Dubbed the Huracán EVO GT Celebration and Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, two models broke cover at this year’s Monterey Car Week as Lamborghini was celebrating its success in the US of A.

The Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration surfaces as reverence to the team’s 2018 and ’19 dual victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring. Appropriately enough, this special version of the Huracan is being limited to just 36 examples as a reference to the ’36 Hours of Florida’ which the two races have been collectively dubbed.

Separating the EVO GT from the ‘regular’ Huracán will be the colourful Egeria Green and Arancio Aten orange inspired by the Grasser Racing Team livery. Adding to the racer aesthetic will be hexagonal number 11 decals, centre-locking wheels, bespoke racing bucket seats as well as Alcantara upholstery. Also available on request are laurel wreath decals which pay homage to the victories as well as a Lamborghini Squadra Corse shield mounted on the roof and framed by Italian and US flags. Sadly all 36 units of the Huracán EVO GT are exclusive to the US market.

The Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster meanwhile spawns from the combination between Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design team and Ad Personam customisation department – a collaboration which is a seed of alchemy. From the “virtually limitless colour and trim options” existing in Lambo’s personalization program, the two departments give us 63 examples of the Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster available worldwide – or rather they were, as all 63 units been sold.

Alongside the SVJ 63 Roadster nameplate, this limited-run Aventador sports a carbon-fibre roof, engine cover, air vents, windscreen rim and wing mirrors. All these carbon-fibre components can be had in either matte or gloss. There’s also a new matte titanium finish featured on the forged rims as well as customized SVJ 63 livery and a ‘1 of 63’ insignia.

Both models are set to make their way to owners from next year and as you may have guessed, these are collector’s items so we should be on the lookout for live shots and videos before owners lock them away in basements – where they sort of belong.

Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster

Huracán EVO GT Celebration