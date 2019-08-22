NewsTuning

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe by Manhart Packs 700 HP (522 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

Having driven the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S, the one thing it was not missing was more power but the crew from Manhart don’t seem to agree.

The German tuning firm took a pre-facelifted version and focused on the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. The unit received new turbos, a new air intake, an intercooler upgrade and a new fuel injection system. The result is an output of 700 hp (522 kW) up from 510 hp (380 kW) while torque is up to a monstrous 908 Nm from 700.

Related Posts

Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series Seen Testing With Large Wing

Aston Martin Baiting Mercedes-AMG About Their Project One

There is also an entirely new exhaust system which most likely makes it sound even angrier and it sits on a set of 21-inch Concave One wheels, finished in Silk-Matte black

Manharts’ distinctive livery, complete with off-centre racing stripes, is finished in yellow this time.

You might also like
News

Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series Seen Testing With Large Wing

News

Aston Martin Baiting Mercedes-AMG About Their Project One

News

Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series Spotted with Big Hood Vents

News

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45 S Pricing for South Africa

News

New Mercedes-AMG A 45 and CLA 45 Are Quieter Than Predecessors

News

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG C63 To Welcome AWD with Drift Mode

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us