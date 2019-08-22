Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe by Manhart Packs 700 HP (522 kW)

Having driven the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S, the one thing it was not missing was more power but the crew from Manhart don’t seem to agree.

The German tuning firm took a pre-facelifted version and focused on the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. The unit received new turbos, a new air intake, an intercooler upgrade and a new fuel injection system. The result is an output of 700 hp (522 kW) up from 510 hp (380 kW) while torque is up to a monstrous 908 Nm from 700.

There is also an entirely new exhaust system which most likely makes it sound even angrier and it sits on a set of 21-inch Concave One wheels, finished in Silk-Matte black

Manharts’ distinctive livery, complete with off-centre racing stripes, is finished in yellow this time.