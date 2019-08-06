New BMW M3 Confirmed With 480 HP (358 kW) and 510 HP (380 kW)

Rendering via Autocar

While we wait for the new G80 BMW M3 to break cover (towards end of this year), head of BMW’s M division, Markus Flasch, has just confirmed a few important changes.

In an interview with CAR magazine, the M boss said that the upcoming M3 will be utilizing a 3.0-litre twin-turbo, six-cylinder engine called the S58; the same engine found in the soon to be launched X3 M and X4 M. Two engine outputs will be available, 480 hp (358 kW) and 510 hp (380 kW), adopting tweaks and changes to suit a tiered system. We can expect the Competition trim to have the higher output engine of course.

As for drivetrains, a tweaked but similar system used in the BMW M5, where AWD is the norm and an RWD mode can be chosen when desired, will find its way into the new M3. For the purists out there, Flasch also said that purer versions of these M cars are planned.

These M3 and M4 Pure cars will get slightly less horsepower at around 450 hp (336 kW), will only be available in manual, and will be limited to RWD complemented by an electronic diff lock.

It’s likely that both the M3 sedan and its 2-door M4 sibling will make September’s Frankfurt motor show their debutante ball.

Other than renderings we have no idea what the final styling will look like but we are betting heavily that it will look just like the X3 M (in Sedan form obviously).