New Maserati Coming Next Year With Facelift Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte

Last we spoke of Maserati, we did mention that an all-new car will be revealed next year which is still true but we did not report that Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte models will be receiving a facelift too.

The change doesn’t mean those lineups are not getting new models. The new Levante is coming in 2023 instead of 2020 with the new Quattroporte still slated for 2022. What’s missing is the new Ghibli from the previous plan indicating that it might have been axed.

The new plan lists two unnamed “all-new” sports cars (coupe and convertible) for 2020 and 2021, respectively. They don’t have the Alfieri name attached; however, we do know Maserati Alfieri production is set to start in the first half of 2020 with a reveal happening at the Geneva Motor Show in March. There’s a good chance the “all-new” sports cars are the Alfieri coupe and convertible. However, the automaker could be planning a surprise.

While 2020 is packed with Maserati debuts, 2021 is also full with a new sub-Levante SUV, an all-new GranTurismo, and the aforementioned “all-new” sports car convertible. The previous plan had the new SUV slated for 2022 with no plans for a new GranTurismo. In 2022 Maserati will release the new GranCabrio, previously unmentioned, and an all-new Quattroporte, which was initially slated for 2022.

The industry is continuously evolving with consumer trends shifting as well. If history is any indication, there’s a good chance this plan could change yet again in the next 12 months.