New MotoGP Safety Car Is A Mean BMW M8 Competition

BMW has been the official safety car supplier for the MotoGP for twenty years now and their latest lead car could be the most menacing yet.

The BMW M8 Competition is the brands’ flagship at the moment so it is only fitting to have the BMW M8 MotoGP Safety Car head up the entire safety car fleet.

The powerplant has remained unchanged which means the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 pumps 625 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm of torque.

The Bavarian bunch has also fitted a plethora of M Performance Parts, some of which are available for the street-legal production car and others that were designed exclusively for the Safety Car (see full list below gallery).

“The BMW M8 and the BMW M8 GTE were developed in parallel, and these racing genes distinguish the BMW M8 models in all areas,” said Markus Flasch, President of BMW M GmbH. “That’s why it was a logical step for us to choose the BMW M8 Competition as a basis for our new MotoGP safety car. Even in its production version, this high-performance automobile is suited to the racetrack. With its innovative technical features, it is yet another example of our quest to keep pushing the limit upwards. With the BMW M8 MotoGP Safety Car, we are really excited to present a new, powerful lead car for the top tier of motorcycle racing.”

Modifications for the BMW M8 MotoGP Safety Car.