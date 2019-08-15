One-Off Pagani Huayra Hermès Edition Comes With R4 Million Worth of Hermès Bags

Well-known supercar collector Manny Khoshbin bought a Pagani Huayra but before taking delivery he wanted something a little more special that would suit his collection so he got Pagani to team up with Hermès to create a truly unique hypercar.

The car standard is $2.5 million but when you take things to a new level like this you know it won’t come cheap. Mr Khoshbin even flew three Hermès designers to the Pagani factory to get his wishes.

Manny has detailed the whole creation process from inception to final product. Khoshbin first approached the famed fashion brand in 2015 with the desire to use its renowned high-quality leather in a hypercar – specifically, a Pagani Huayra.

One of the most ridiculous aspects of this creation is the cost of the custom made bags for the hypercar. According to Supercar Blondie, the total cost of all the bags comes to a cool $250,000 (approx. R4 million).

In a separate video posted by DDE on YouTube, they claim the whole car cost a whopping $7 million making it one of the most expensive Pagani’s ever made.