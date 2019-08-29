Porsche Reveal 435 HP (324 kW) Macan Turbo

If you’re looking for a Porsche but the 911 is a bit too impractical and the Cayenne is a bit too big, well then the mid-sized Macan is just the car for you. Now, though, an even faster version of the Macan is available and it’s called the Turbo.

Now, both the standard Macan and Macan S were turbo-charged, but what makes the Macan Turbo the, well, Turbo is the fact that it is twin-turbocharged. The 2.9-litre V6 in the Turbo is the same one used in both the Cayenne and the Panamera as opposed to the 3.0-litre turbo in the Macan S.

Power is up from 348 horsepower (260 kW) to 435 HP (324 kW). The amount of Newton meters has also been increased from 480 to 550. If you decide to opt for the Sport Chrono Package, 0-100 km/h can be dealt with in 4.3 seconds thanks to that extra oomph and Porsche’s all-wheel-drive system.

Prices for the Macan Turbo will start at R1 600 000 in South Africa and will come with a 3 year/100 000 km Driveplan. The Turbo may be a bit more expensive than the standard car, but it does come with quite a bit more standard equipment. Things like 18-way sports seats, leather upholstery and a 911-inspired sports steering wheel all come as standard.

On the interior side of things, as in other Macans, you’ll find 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. For those who like some banging tunes, a 14-speaker Bose sound system is also included in the deal.

The Macan Turbo will officially be unveiled at next month’s Frankfurt Motor Show.