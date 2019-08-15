Rolls-Royce Celebrates 10-Years of Current Ghost with 50-Unit Zenith Collector’s Edition

Rolls-Royce aficionados will remember that in 2016 the luxury carmaker wrapped up 13 years of its Phantom VII with a special version of the model called the Zenith. The lesser Ghost is receiving the same treatment as it approaches the end of its production life. Called the Zenith Collector’s Edition, this special version of the Ghost will be limited to just 50 handcrafted units as the last run of its model.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is the company’s most successful model expanding the client base and reducing its average age down to around 43 years old. For the Zenith Collector’s Edition, Rolls-Royce has drawn reference from the 200EX Concept as occupants will see from the dedicatory ingot forged from the 200EX Spirit of Ecstasy, mounted in the centre console. Also featured is rear-seat stitching which draws inspiration from the original Silver Ghost from 1907.

Company CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös describes the Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Collection as a demonstration of a futuristic study of the special traits that owe to the overall success of the Ghost. “This unique Collection provides patrons of the marque with a rare opportunity to own a motor car truly evocative of our time,” the Rolls-Royce boss added.

The 50 units of the Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Collector’s Edition will be identified by a special two-tone coat with a gloss-contrast paint finish. Colour combinations available include Iguazu Blue with Andalusian White, Premiere Silver with Arctic White or Bohemian Red with Black Diamond. The interior meanwhile is treated with a complex piece of door marquetry offered either in piano finished veneer, Technical fibre or wood, the door pockets are illuminated and the starlight headliner features a unique Shooting Star arrangement.

With Rolls-Royce set to close order books quite soon, the Ghost Zenith Collection has begun construction as the company’s highly skilled hand-crafters are currently building in Goodwood.