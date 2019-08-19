This Gulf Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Factory Painted, Not Wrapped

When we first saw the shots of this new 911 GT2 RS on @ptsrs page, we thought it had received some vinyl wrap treatment but according to the paint to sample professional, this is all factory painted.

The base colour is PTS Gulf Blue (328) with all painted elements finished in Gulf Orange. The historic colour covers all the typically black plastic trims on the exterior, including the front splitter, lower air intake surrounds, side skirts, and the entire rear apron. It is continued to the painted centre portion of the carbon front lid and roof, as well as the side mirrors and rear wingtips.

According to the uploader, this car joins an “incredible collection of Gulf Blue cars, including a very highly optioned 911 R and two of the only 918 Spyders in the world with the Gulf livery applied originally from the factory with Gulf Oil’s permission.”