2020 Alpina B3 Touring Revealed For Wagon Lovers Who Want BMW M3 Touring

At this stage, we are not going to see BMW M take on the likes of the Audi RS4 Avant or Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate as they don’t seem to think there is a market for an M3 Touring.

If you, like us, disagree with this, Alpina has the solution for you with their new B3 Touring and it looks absolutely superb.

As you can see in these shots, it is sporting a Dark emerald green paint job with blacked-out detailing, silver 20-inch multispoke wheels and a subtle, quad-tailpiped bodykit.

So it looks the part but what extra grunt has the specialist given the Wagon? BMW’s latest 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six engine found in the new X3 M (and future M3) has been selected but Alpina has reigned in the output from 503 hp (375 kW) to 455 hp (340 kW). They concentrated on the torque it produces and upped it from 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) to 700 Nm (516 lb-ft).

An eight-speed gearbox sends that beef to all four wheels and although they have not shared performance statistics of the B3 Touring, you will definitely be in the 4-second zone for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint.

Inside you get a handsomely rebadged steering wheel, tweaked graphics and retrimmed leather.

It will sting the wallet to the tune of £60,000 (approx R1,1 million) which, for a 3 Series, is quite a lot but the seems fair for such a tasteful Touring.