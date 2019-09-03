ABT Audi A1 Sportback Is The S1 We Are Not Getting

Audi fans were let down recently when the brand announced that they were not planning on developing a new S1 Sportback but should you need the extra get up and go, ABT will be happy to assist you.

This is the 40 TFSI model which leaves the factory with 197 hp (147 kW) and 320 Nm of torque but the German tuner has developed an upgrade kit that pushes those numbers to 236 hp (176 kW) and 360 Nm.

This will likely improve the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 6.5 seconds but ABT did not reveal any performance specifications.

Beyond the power boost, a set of suspension springs lower the car by as much as 30 millimetres to enable a more aggressive stance enhanced by the 18-inch custom wheels featuring a glossy black finish.