NewsTuning

AC Schnitzer Makes Regular BMW 3 Series Look Like an M3

By Zero2Turbo

We have already seen a few bits and pieces from AC Schnitzer for the new G20 BMW 3 Series but now they have revealed the full upgrade kit, albeit only cosmetic for now.

G20 owners can select tuning parts for their new Bavarian sedan ranging from aerodynamic components to sports suspension and some styling new wheels.

The aerodynamic parts available include a front spoiler and front splitter to assist in downforce improvement. You can also add side skirts, a roof spoiler, and a deck lid spoiler to give it a lot more presence.

Related Posts

Standalone BMW M Sports Car On The Way

Is This A BMW M8 CS or CSL Testing At The ‘Ring?

For the 320i, 330i and M340i, AC Schnitzer also offers quad exhaust pipes in Sport Carbon, Sport Chrome or Sport Black finish which really gives off the whole M3 vibe.

AC Schnitzer is currently developing powertrain modifications for the 320i, 330i, M340i and 330d.

You might also like
News

Standalone BMW M Sports Car On The Way

News

Is This A BMW M8 CS or CSL Testing At The ‘Ring?

News

2020 Alpina B3 Touring Revealed For Wagon Lovers Who Want BMW M3 Touring

News

BMW VBX6 Vantablack® Shows Off The World’s Blackest Black Paint

News

South Africa Bound BMW M4 Edition ///M Heritage Revealed

News

BMW M Festival Returns To Kyalami from 26 to 27 October 2019

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us