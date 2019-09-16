AC Schnitzer Makes Regular BMW 3 Series Look Like an M3

We have already seen a few bits and pieces from AC Schnitzer for the new G20 BMW 3 Series but now they have revealed the full upgrade kit, albeit only cosmetic for now.

G20 owners can select tuning parts for their new Bavarian sedan ranging from aerodynamic components to sports suspension and some styling new wheels.

The aerodynamic parts available include a front spoiler and front splitter to assist in downforce improvement. You can also add side skirts, a roof spoiler, and a deck lid spoiler to give it a lot more presence.

For the 320i, 330i and M340i, AC Schnitzer also offers quad exhaust pipes in Sport Carbon, Sport Chrome or Sport Black finish which really gives off the whole M3 vibe.

AC Schnitzer is currently developing powertrain modifications for the 320i, 330i, M340i and 330d.