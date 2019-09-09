Biggest Bentley Gathering Ever Sees 1,321 Cars At Salon Privé

The Bentley Drivers Club Annual Rally was hosted this year at the Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance where 1,321 modern and heritage Bentleys gathered to set a new record.

Everything from the EXP2 (the oldest Bentley in the world) to the brand new EXP 100 GT concept was on display.

“The sight of over a thousand Bentleys gathered in one place was truly extraordinary, and totally unparalleled in our history. I’m grateful to the organisers of Salon Privé for making this year’s event such an outstanding celebration of Bentley, and this gathering to mark our centenary was the ultimate finale. My thanks go to the committee of the Bentley Drivers Club for their hard work and dedication in amassing these cars, and to their members and our customers for making the journey and sharing their cars with us.” said Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark.

At the function, Hallmark announced a new Continuation Series for Sir Tim Birkin’s iconic 1929 4½ litre Team Blower – with 12 new cars, matched to the original, to be created by Bentley’s bespoking and coachbuilding division, Mulliner. Using a combination of traditional handcraftsmanship skills and the latest digital technology, the 12 Blowers will form the world’s first pre-war race car continuation series.