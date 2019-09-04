BMW VBX6 Vantablack® Shows Off The World’s Blackest Black Paint

BMW will be bringing a very unique BMW X6 to this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show which will be sporting what is being called the world’s “blackest black” paint.

The VBX6 Vantablack is the official name and it is the result of a collaboration between BMW and Surrey NanoSystems, the inventors of the Vantablack® technology.

BMW says that the X6 is the first and only vehicle in the world to feature a Vantablack VBx2 paint finish. “We turned down numerous requests from various automobile manufacturers in the past,” explains Ben Jensen, founder and Chief Technical Officer of Surrey NanoSystems.

So what makes this paint so special? Well according to the company, the human eye perceives Vantablack as two-dimensional. A surface coated in Vantablack loses its defining features to the human eye, with objects appearing two-dimensional. This can be interpreted by the brain as staring into a hole or even a void, making Vantablack a rather unsuitable vehicle paint finish, as it blots out virtually all the design details and highlights.

The video below shows just how effective the paint is as it actually looks like CGI.