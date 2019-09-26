BMW Will Be Upgrading Z4 M40i Power To 382 HP (285 kW)

The current range-topping BMW Z4 is the M40i variant which packs a turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder developing 335 hp (250 kW) and 500 Nm. This is enough grunt to sprint to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 250 km/h (electronically limited).

When CarWow put the Bimmer up against the new Toyota Supra in a drag race (see video below), everyone was shocked to see the results. Then we discovered that the Supra is producing more power than they claimed and while it’s difficult to say exactly how much power it produces, it could actually be producing about 380 horses (283 kW).

Well BMW did not take kindly to this and we have now we received word from a trusted source that BMW will be upgrading the output of the Z4 M40i to a healthy 382 hp (285 kW).

This more potent engine will be available from December and will bring the 0 to 100 km/h time down from 4.6 seconds to a much more competitive 4.1 seconds.

No word on what it will do to the local price of the Z4 M40i but as soon as we have more information, we will share it with you all.