Brabus Reveal Beastly G V12 900 with 888 HP (662 kW) and R10 Million Price Tag

Were you a bit disappointed that Mercedes-AMG never offered a V12 powered G65? Well not to worry as Brabus have the solution for you but you better act quick as they are only making 10 units of the G V12 900.

This is quite possibly the most over the top SUV we have seen from the tuner and that is not because of its dramatic styling either. Under the hood sits a twin-turbocharged 6.3-litre V12 pushing out a whopping 888 hp (662 kW) and 1,500 Nm of torque. This monumental power is channelled to both axles through a nine-speed automatic transmission but the torque is actually limited to 1,200 Nm to ensure reliability.

The engine is the same unit found in the S65 Final Edition but how did they get such a potent increase from the 621 hp and 1,000 Nm in factory state? For starters, the V12 grew in displacement from 6.0 to 6.3 litres along with bigger turbochargers. In addition, there are custom exhaust manifolds, a new intake manifold with a bespoke air filter box, and a stainless steel exhaust (with actively controlled flaps) ending with dual black-chromed tips on the sides.

This SUV sprints to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and will top out at a governed 280 km/h.

To match the grunt, the G Wagon has been fitted with their widebody kit adding 10cm to the sides. Complimenting this increase in width, you will find massive 24-inch wheels to fill the new gaps.

If you are playing in this sort of league, you will need to part with a whopping €605,055 (approx. R10 million) before taxes but since they are only making 10 units, you are probably already too late.

South Africa will not be getting any of these V12 monsters.