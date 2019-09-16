Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Actually Lifted Off The Ground at 447 km/h

When we first watched the video of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ prototype hitting a mind-boggling 304.77 mph (490 km/h) it looked like there was very little drama from inside the cockpit.

That turns out not to be entirely accurate as Andy Wallace has confirmed that all four wheels actually left the ground at about 447 km/h (277 mph).

“There is a surface change [on the straight], and I was calling it a ramp and jump, and everyone was wondering why I was calling it that,”” Wallace told Wheels. “That was until they looked at the data, and they realized that it actually is a jump,” he explained. “This occurs at 447 km/h [approximately 277 mph] on that fast run.”

“It goes from a nice smooth surface to an older surface,” Wallace added. “It felt to me inside the cabin that it was all coming off the ground and then coming down.”

Now that we have told you this, go back and watch the video again and you will actually see the jump around 277 mph.