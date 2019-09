Where is this year going? Can’t believe we have had 38 weeks of this post already!

Highlights for the week are; McLaren 720S Spider, Rolls-Royce Wraith and Dawn combo, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, new Lamborghini Huracan EVO, the white Lexus LFA, BMW X4 M Competition and this menacing Liberty Walk Ferrari 488 GTB.