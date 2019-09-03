Ferrari 812 Spider and F8 Tributo Spider To Be Revealed This Month

We are expecting Ferrari to reveal the drop-top version of their mighty V12 812 Superfast this month but it seems the roofless F8 Tributo will also be shown to us.

Ferrari collector @trax_x recently shared his invitation to the reveal both the 812 Superfast Spider and F8 Tributo Spider.

At this stage, we are expecting the 812 Superfast to make use of a retractable hardtop and pack the full 789 hp (588 kW) naturally aspirated V12 from the coupe.

The exact names of the models are not yet known but we will update as soon as we hear or as soon as the official information is shared.