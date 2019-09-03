News

Ferrari 812 Spider and F8 Tributo Spider To Be Revealed This Month

By Zero2Turbo

We are expecting Ferrari to reveal the drop-top version of their mighty V12 812 Superfast this month but it seems the roofless F8 Tributo will also be shown to us.

Ferrari collector @trax_x recently shared his invitation to the reveal both the 812 Superfast Spider and F8 Tributo Spider.

Related Posts

Exclusive RACE! SA Interview Around The Novitec Ferrari 812…

Novitec Take Ferrari 488 Pista Up To 590 kW

At this stage, we are expecting the 812 Superfast to make use of a retractable hardtop and pack the full 789 hp (588 kW) naturally aspirated V12 from the coupe.

The exact names of the models are not yet known but we will update as soon as we hear or as soon as the official information is shared.

You might also like
South Africa

Exclusive RACE! SA Interview Around The Novitec Ferrari 812 N Largo

News

Novitec Take Ferrari 488 Pista Up To 590 kW

News

Would You Pay R12 Million Just For A LaFerrari Engine?

News

Grandpa Sells Ferrari 250 GTO For “R95k” Now Worth As Much As R1 Billion

News

Ferrari 812 Superfast Spider / Aperta Might Debut In September

News

New Ferrari SUV Could Outpower The Lamborghini Urus

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us