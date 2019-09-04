Hennessey Congratulates Bugatti and “Accept The Challenge”

Now that Bugatti has broken the 300 mph barrier, the manufacturer has confirmed that they will no longer attempt such things as they want to focus on other areas.

That does not mean this race is over by any means as Hennessey Performance sent Bugatti a congratulatory message on Instagram along with a little message stating that they are accepting the challenge.

Of course, Hennessey is expected to shoot for its own top speed record with its upcoming hypercar, the Venom F5. The top speed run is expected to take place in Texas, possibly before the end of this year.

Their previous creation, the Venom GT, hit a top speed of 270 mph so they know a thing or two about Vmax.

The Venom F5 will produce even more power than the Chiron courtesy of a 7.6-litre twin-turbo V8 set to make 1,600 hp (1,193 kW) and 1,762 Nm of torque, meaning it could have enough guts to beat the Bugatti and be the first production car to hit the 500 km/h mark.