Hennessey Going To Crank 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 To An Insane 1,200 HP (895 kW)

The menacing new 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is not even at dealers yet but Hennessey has already shared its plans for the muscle car and they are not messing around.

The stock GT500 measures at 760 horsepower (567 kW), and is already the most powerful factory-built, street-legal Mustang Ford has ever made, but Hennessey’s upgrades turn the Mustang into a whole new beast. With its Venom 1,200 package, the Texas tuners can take the Mustang to a whopping 1,200 hp (895 kW) with a twin-turbocharged V8.

With this kit, the folks at Hennessey swap out the supercharger arrangement for a twin-turbo setup with an uprated intercooler, fuel system, upgraded pistons and connecting rods, strengthened transmission and upgraded intake and exhaust breathers.

All Venom packages come with serial-numbered dash and engine compartment plaques signed by John Hennessey himself along with professional installation, a thorough test drive consisting of 150 miles to confirm optimal function, and a limited one-year/12,000-mile warranty.

They will also offer “lesser” packages called Venom 850 and Venom 1000 which produce, you guessed it, 850 hp and 1000 hp respectively.