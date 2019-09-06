Hennessey Thinks Bugatti Chiron Prototype Was Pushing Close To 2,000 HP

This news just will not die but we are ok with it because at Zero2Turbo we love speed and when talking about Hennessey and Bugatti, there is generally a lot of speed involved.

While talking to Top Gear, John Hennessey said he was “really intrigued by how much horsepower Bugatti’s engine was really making on the run. To run 40+ mph faster than the Chiron Sport that Top Gear tested on the same track would take a lot more than a 100 bhp bump, lowered suspension and some rear aero adjustments. We’re guessing that their one-off Chiron was pushing closer to 2,000 bhp.”

He continued to mention that he is “most impressed by Michelin. How that team was able to validate a tyre capable of 300+ mph is great. We knew that their tyres were capable of this and Bugatti helped them prove it.”

So now that the 300 mph barrier has been breached will Hennessey and their F5 Venom still have a go? Most certainly says Hennessey as he believes the race to a production series 300 mph (with a two-way average speed) road car is still on and the title remains up for grabs.

Simply put, they want to build the fastest and most exciting road car with the best power-to-weight ratio.

As mentioned recently, Bugatti has now called it quits from the top speed runs so who does Hennessey now see as its main competitor? Koenigsegg or SSC?

“Koenigsegg,” John says emphatically. “It builds beautiful and fast cars. And when the guys from Angelholm go out to set a speed record they do it the right way. So we congratulate our friends at Bugatti on reaching an amazing speed. But as a Bugatti executive once told me, “next time be sure to run in both directions”.