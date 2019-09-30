Is There A Cooler Safety Car Than The Pagani Zonda R?

A few days ago, Japan hosted the 10 Hours of Suzuka at Suzuka Circuit (of course) which saw endurance racers from all over the world competing in various classes.

A majority of the grid consisted of some of the meanest GT3 race cars money can buy but they were easily outdone in terms of cost and presence when the safety car turned up. Yup the official Safety Car for the event was a wild Pagani Zonda R fully kitted out with a light bar and decals.

As a reminder, the Pagani Zonda R is the ultimate track version of the Zonda with just 15 cars ever made. At its heart is a 6.0-liter, naturally aspirated V12 engine, which you can clearly hear as the car rolls down the start/finish straight.

Below this clip, you will find the superb Top Gear insert on the creation from 2011.