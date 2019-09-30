NewsVideo

Is There A Cooler Safety Car Than The Pagani Zonda R?

By Zero2Turbo

A few days ago, Japan hosted the 10 Hours of Suzuka at Suzuka Circuit (of course) which saw endurance racers from all over the world competing in various classes.

A majority of the grid consisted of some of the meanest GT3 race cars money can buy but they were easily outdone in terms of cost and presence when the safety car turned up. Yup the official Safety Car for the event was a wild Pagani Zonda R fully kitted out with a light bar and decals.

Related Posts

Pagani Plotting R50 Million SUV, EV Hypercar and Huayra…

Pagani Huayra Roadster BC Commercial Shows What Passion Is…

As a reminder, the Pagani Zonda R is the ultimate track version of the Zonda with just 15 cars ever made. At its heart is a 6.0-liter, naturally aspirated V12 engine, which you can clearly hear as the car rolls down the start/finish straight.

Below this clip, you will find the superb Top Gear insert on the creation from 2011.

You might also like
News

Pagani Plotting R50 Million SUV, EV Hypercar and Huayra Replacement

Video

Pagani Huayra Roadster BC Commercial Shows What Passion Is All About

News

One-Off Pagani Huayra Hermès Edition Comes With R4 Million Worth of Hermès Bags

News

Pagani Huayra Roadster BC Actually Has Six Exhausts

News

Pagani Huayra BC Roadster Revealed With 800 HP (597 kW) and $3.4 Million Price Tag

News

Pagani Huayra BC Roadster Officially Teased

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us