Is This A BMW M8 CS or CSL Testing At The ‘Ring?

BMW’s M8 Competition is an absolute monster with the 617 horsepower (460 kW) from the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Judging by these shots at the Nurburgring, more performance upgrades for the range-topping M are probably in the works.

When comparing it to the regular M8 Competition, this prototype is sporting a large rear wing that isn’t available for any current 8 Series models and the side gills also appear to have a slightly different shape. This could mean one of two things: either BMW will offer a special aerodynamic package for the M8 or the automaker is cooking up a track-focused M8 ‘CS’ or ‘CSL’ model.

We know there is a BMW M2 CS on the way and according to the leaked information, the M2 CS’s engine will produce 450 horsepower (335 kW) giving it a 45 hp (33 kW) gain over the M2 Competition. If the M8 CS gets a similar power boost, it could deliver as much as 650 horsepower.

According to a Bimmerpost member, we will be seeing an M8 CSL, M4 CSL and M2 CSL in the future but lets take that with a pinch of salt for now.