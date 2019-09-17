Is This A Hotter Lamborghini Urus Testing At The ‘Ring?

The Lamborghini Urus has been with us now for almost two years and is most definitely keeping the production numbers rolling in the Italian manufacturer’s factory. Despite the fact that the Urus is already quite a menacing-looking machine with the performance to match, we expect there to be an even more hardcore version to come. The thing is, that particular Urus is not expected to arrive until about 2021, so what are Lamborghini up to taking a Urus around the Nürburgring?

Visually, there isn’t really much to suggest that this is a hotter Urus. The only thing that seems different is slightly larger exhaust pipes. Although, this may be due to the camera angle. The most logical explanation may be that this is a development car for the performance variant that is to come from Lamborghini.

The car will supposedly receive the ‘Performante’ designation and will receive pretty much the standard recipe for making the car more mean and quicker. Although it isn’t very evident from the video, apparently the test car features an upgrade in power, some shedding of weight and some adjustments to the aero of the car. Other sources indicate that the Urus ‘Performante’ will receive some of the styling cues used in the Urus ST-X concept a few months ago.

In case you have forgotten, the current Urus produces 641 horsepower (478 kW) from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 together with 850 Nm of torque.