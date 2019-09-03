NewsVideo

Lexus May Do LFA Successor If We Keep Asking For One

By Zero2Turbo

It took Lexus more than a decade to launch the LFA supercar and for good reason as it is highly praised by so many in the motoring industry.

To this day, Jeremy Clarkson still says it is the best car he has ever driven and even though I have not driven one myself, it would have a firm spot in my top 5 garage.

While talking to Autocar recently, Koji Stao, Lexus vice-president indicated that under the right circumstances, they might consider a successor.

“I love it but we need your help. We need strong requests for a new LFA from the media. This can help us proceed,” Sato said.

Us at Zero2Turbo are more than happy to make a request so here it is. PLEASE BUILD A LFA SUCCESSOR!

Source Autocar
