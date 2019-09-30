Liberty Walk Bringing Wilder Lamborghini Huracán to SEMA

The biggest tuning event in the world SEMA is just around the corner and with Liberty Walk being a regular headline name you can bet they will be bringing something rather radical.

The Huracán is nothing new to the widebody creator but this is a new version and adds parts inspired by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Extensive modifications have been made, adding width, a massive rear wing and a carbon fibre front hood to name a few. There are front-wheel arch vents, fender gills and new side skirts adding to the presence of this batmobile.

As always, the ride height has been significantly dropped for maximum effect and reduced practicality.