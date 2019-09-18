M Performance Package Drops BMW M135i xDrive Sprint Time

The BMW M135i xDrive has only just started trickling into dealers around the world but it is already getting a neat upgrade from the M Performance catalogue.

According to a press release issued today, customers will be able to give their BMW M135i xDrive more presence by opting for the new M Performance package.

Available from November 2019, its special 18‑inch M light-alloy wheels in Y-spoke design and the deletion of the storage package reduce vehicle weight by around 10 kg. This results in a 0.1-second improvement in the car’s 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time, to 4.7 seconds.

The package also includes exterior mirror caps and exhaust tailpipes in a Black painted finish and a mesh-design BMW kidney grille in High-gloss Black with a surround painted in the same colour.