New Limited Edition Koenigsegg Offered To VIP Customers

Sources of The Supercar Blog are reporting that Koenigsegg is busy with a new ultra-limited edition model for its top customers.

These top customers were given a VR preview of the new hypercar at Monterey Car Week in August.

Information is still very scarce but the publication mentions just 11 units of this new Swedish machine will be built and that it will likely use a twin-turbocharged V8 engine similar to other models in Koenigsegg’s line up.

The same sources told the publication that the Jesko 300 will be more powerful than the standard Jesko with a top speed to be over 300 mph. Could the car they saw be the Jesko 300?

According to a Jesko 300 (codename) customer, the car has a boot in the front, unlike the regular version. It also has a different aero package, which includes a rear spoiler and front splitter. It has other options like air-conditioning and electric doors.

Unfortunately, it may be a bit of time until we have our answer because the only major international auto show Koenigsegg attends annually is Geneva, which is still several months away.