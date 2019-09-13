News

New Porshe Hypercar Coming for Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One

By Zero2Turbo
917 Concept

Both Mercedes-AMG and Aston Martin are hard at work developing very special cars but Porsche is not sitting back and watching this as a new report says the next hypercar is being developed to outclass them both.

“Our target is always, no matter what car we’re doing, to have the sportiest car in the segment,” Dr Stefan Weckbach, Porsche’s head of EV projects, told CarSales during a roundtable interview at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show.

Porsche works closely with Rimac Automobili (and even has shares in the company) so together they should be able to produce something rather special.

The next Porsche hypercar is only expected to arrive around 2025 but it will have to out-muscle the Valkyrie’s whopping V12 hybrid powertrain that puts out 1,160 hp (865 kW).

“Well, all of those Porsche super and hypercars, they aim to be the best in the market at the time. This is the target for the next one as well,” said Weckbach.

Source CarSales
