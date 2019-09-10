Novitec Esteso Lamborghini Urus Pumps Out As Much As 771 HP (575 kW) and 1,032 Nm

Novitec Group has turned its attention to the worlds first Super SUV, the Lamborghini Urus and developed performance kits in three levels. They coax between 736 hp (549 kW) and a maximum of 771 hp (575 kW) from the twin-turbo V8 engine.

The power gains were achieved thanks to the Novitec N-Tronic tuning models which supply the engine electronics with recalibrated mapping for injection, boost pressure control and ignition, which boosts peak power and torque tremendously. The Novitec flow-optimized high-performance exhaust systems, with or without actively controlled exhaust flaps, and 100-cell sports metal catalysts optimize the power delivery even further.

This tuned version in maximum power output now sprints from rest to 100 km/h in a ridiculous 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 310 km/h.

Novitec doesn’t usually leave it at just a performance gain either and this is no exception. They have revised the styling quite drastically with the Esteso widebody kit which can be installed at every Novitec partner around the globe.

The fender flares at the front and rear axle add ten centimetres to the width of the Urus at the front while the width at the rear axle even grows by a whopping twelve centimetres to 2.13 meters. The rocker panels create an aerodynamically optimized transition between the wheel arches and give the Lamborghini Urus a lower and sleeker visual stance. In addition, the side view can be given an even sportier profile with naked-carbon components for the side panels on the production front fenders and the side mirror housings.

As always, customization is pretty much endless when it comes to creations like this so what you see below is merely an example of how you can convert your Urus into something a little more unique.

Currently, there are 4 units confirmed for South Africa but this will likely grow as soon as more customers take delivery of their Super SUV’s.