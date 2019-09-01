Pagani Plotting R50 Million SUV, EV Hypercar and Huayra Replacement

Huayra Roadster BC

Apart from confirmation of the Huayra’s successor, Pagani boss Horacio Pagani has announced that the Italian supercar manufacturer is planning on introducing an SUV to rival the likes of Rolls-Royce’s Cullinan.

Although the SUV won’t materialize until 2025, it’s reported that Pagani will ask more than €3 million (approx. R50 million) for one. In an interview with Autocar, Horacio Pagani said that an SUV from the supercar maker would have to bear a price tag of at least €3 million to be in line with the company’s strategy.

“We don’t know if there is any market for such a product, but there could not be any compromise,” said Pagani. “If there is a Pagani badge on a vehicle, it must be the highest quality. But it is something that has been discussed a number of times with collectors,” the company boss added.

Horacio Pagani further explained that thanks to the carmaker’s technical partnership with Mercedes, the SUV could ride on a German platform, to say the least. “We would access the technology of Mercedes-Benz because they produce SUVs, and because of the close relationship we enjoy, we could maybe use the big SUV platform. It’s something that has been in the back of my mind, but the journey from concept to reality for anything like that is a long one,” the Pagani founder said.

Not only did Autocar manage to get news about the SUV, but Pagani also revealed that the Huayra Roadster BC would be the last of the Huayra, apart from a few one-offs and limited-run models specially made for private collectors that could allow it to see a few more dawns.

“This next model will have a similar philosophy. It will have a traditional combustion engine, a new generation Mercedes-AMG V12 twin-turbo,” Pagani said. The company boss went on to praise their close relationship with Mercedes, mentioning that the new V12 powerplant will be homologated until 2026.

Internally known as the C10, the Huayra’s successor will share the bulk of its platform with a new pure-electric hypercar albeit with a few modifications. Pagani also revealed that the EV hypercar would arrive in 2025.