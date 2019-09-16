NewsTuning

Posaidon Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé Pushes 880 HP (646 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé is an extremely capable and brutally powerful sedan in stock factory form. The twin-turbo V8 produces a whopping 630 horsepower (470 kW) which actually makes it the most powerful offering in the Mercedes-AMG lineup.

The German tuning firm Posaidon have done a bit of work on one of these beasts and it now pumps out more than 880 hp (646 kW). This was achieved thanks to some clever tweaks to the stock ECU, new turbos, and a free-flowing exhaust.

That is the Posaidon RS 830 + package but if you are after something a little less savage, you can opt for the Posaidon RS 830 package which produces ‘just’ 830 hp (619 kW).

In addition to all of the new hardware and software, Posaidon also includes a TUV certificate which means all of these modifications are approved by the German government. This complete package is the closest offering to a range-topping Black Series from Mercedes.

