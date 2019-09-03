NewsSouth Africa

South Africa Bound BMW M4 Edition ///M Heritage Revealed

By Zero2Turbo

We know BMW is hard at work with the next-generation 4 Series and consequently the M4 variants but that does not mean the Bavarians are finished with the current generation.

In steps the Edition ///M Heritage finished in well-known hues Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue or Imola Red II. Regardless of shade, it comes with a carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof adorned with an offset decorative stripe in the three M colours that BMW says it will be applied to the composite material through a “special manufacturing process.”

Another feature for this special edition is the 20-inch alloy wheelset, which comes with an Orbit Gray finish and is exclusive to this limited-run coupe.

All cars will feature full-Merino Leather M Sport seats and fancy door sills carrying the “1/750” and “Edition M Heritage” logos.

Nothing has been done to the performance which means the same figures carry over from the M4 Competition. That means you get 444 hp (331 kW) from the straight six-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo. To give you a little more bang for your buck, BMW’s engineers have fine-tuned the Adaptive M Suspension for better handling thanks to new shocks, springs, and anti-roll bars. In addition, the driving modes have been recalibrated and the Active M Differential and dynamic stability control system have been tweaked as well.

The Edition M Heritage will be produced and sold worldwide between November 2019 and April 2020 and will limit it to 750 units. Just 10 units will be offered in South Africa.

Comments
