Standalone BMW M Sports Car On The Way

According to Top Gear, BMW’s M Division is currently working on a standalone model but it’s not a halo or hypercar creation and may even be electric.

“Standalone M cars are obviously something that my team likes to work on,” says M boss Markus Flasch. “It wouldn’t be the first time; we did it with the M1 many years ago. We have some very concrete plans for something new.”

Top Gear suggested that it will have two seats and a mid-mounted engine to the M boss but that is not necessarily the case. “That’s an option. But it’s not the only option,” said Flasch.

It’s too early to talk about what will be powering this sports car but we won’t have to wait too long until we see what the team is working on.

“We are working on electrified combustion and we are working on fully electric cars, but we will only bring those options to customers when they offer an advantage in terms of character, in terms of performance. We won’t do it just to be first on the market with a particular type of powertrain. That’s not what our customers are after.”