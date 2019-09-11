Tesla Model S Is Now The Fastest Four-Door Ever at Laguna Seca says Musk

Tesla is certainly trying to calm the hype around the new Porsche Taycan and one of the ways the company aims to do this is to set some lap records for the fastest four-door EV around the world.

We know Musk will be taking a Model S to the Nürburgring this week but as the tweet says below the Model S has already become the fastest four-door around Laguna Seca. At this stage, we are assuming this is the fastest lap for cars with rear doors – EV or not.

Model S just set record for fastest 4 door ever at Laguna Seca, video tmrw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2019

Jaguar lapped the same circuit last year with their XE SV Project 8 in 1:37.54 so we will have to wait and see if the electric Model S improved on this tomorrow when we see the footage.

In the same Tweet thread, Musk says the Model S is already at the ‘Ring but will probably not go for the best lap as they need to tune and review the car for safety.