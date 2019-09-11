Volkswagen Could Make Sportier ID.3 R

ID.3 R rendering via Auto Express

Volkswagen wants the entire group to demonstrate a CO2-neutral balance by 2050 and the starting point is the launch of its first all-electric mass-production vehicle, the ID.3.

While talking to AutoExpress, Christine Leuderalbert, VW’s electric mobility product marketing specialist, confirmed company executives are discussing the idea for a sportier ID.3 R version with improved performance and more power. Whether the project will see the light of day remains unclear at the moment but chances seem good for now.

“We’re actively considering it, but we need to do some work on how an electric car can also be a performance car,” Leuderalbert told the publication. “We know electric vehicles have excellent acceleration, but we need to look at how the rest of the package would affect the car’s efficiency.”