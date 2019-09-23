Video

Watch 15 Minutes Of Super and Hyper Cars Drag Racing In Switzerland

By Zero2Turbo

Earlier this month the Supercars Owner Circle came together at the Ambrì airport in Switzerland for some drag races and the calibre of cars that turned up was quite something.

None of the drag races were timed and so were not competitive but that does not stop the owners from giving their multi-million dollar machines a proper burn down the vacant runway.

Not much else needs to be said so pop the headphones in, push play and enjoy!

Comments
