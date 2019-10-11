CrashNewsVideo

1,800 HP Porsche Hits 365 km/h On Runway But Can’t Stop In Time

By Zero2Turbo

German tuning company 9ff are no strangers to making fast Porsche’s even faster and this 997 911 is no exception considering it packs 1,800 hp (1,342 kW).

Related Posts

Porsche 935 vs AMG GT R Pro vs 720S Spider Drag Race At…

Porsche Used Taycan Turbo Not Turbo S For ‘Ring Lap

The mangled car you see here is called the 911 Turbo S Rocket and as you will see in the video, it is an absolute rocket. Once moving it can go from 100 km/h to 200 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and hit 300 km/h from 200 km/h in just 4 seconds, so yes this thing shifts. Well, it DID shift because it is no longer.

As you will see in the video below, the car topped out at 227 mph (365 km/h) and although there were no mechanical failures, the braking zone was simply not long enough for a car to come to rest at this velocity. The slowdown area was apparently 530 m long and as you will see the Porsche slams into the hay bales at the end at 90 mph (145 km/h).

You might also like
News

Porsche 935 vs AMG GT R Pro vs 720S Spider Drag Race At Night

News

Porsche Used Taycan Turbo Not Turbo S For ‘Ring Lap

News

TechArt Upgrade New Porsche 911 With Some Gold Wheels and Wild Wing

News

Hennessey Performance Wants To Make The Porsche Taycan “Roll A Little…

News

New Porshe Hypercar Coming for Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One

News

This Must Be The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Testing

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us