1,800 HP Porsche Hits 365 km/h On Runway But Can’t Stop In Time

German tuning company 9ff are no strangers to making fast Porsche’s even faster and this 997 911 is no exception considering it packs 1,800 hp (1,342 kW).

The mangled car you see here is called the 911 Turbo S Rocket and as you will see in the video, it is an absolute rocket. Once moving it can go from 100 km/h to 200 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and hit 300 km/h from 200 km/h in just 4 seconds, so yes this thing shifts. Well, it DID shift because it is no longer.

As you will see in the video below, the car topped out at 227 mph (365 km/h) and although there were no mechanical failures, the braking zone was simply not long enough for a car to come to rest at this velocity. The slowdown area was apparently 530 m long and as you will see the Porsche slams into the hay bales at the end at 90 mph (145 km/h).