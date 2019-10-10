All-New Volkswagen Golf 8 Teased Ahead Of October 24 Reveal

The Volkswagen Golf is a popular vehicle around the world and even more so in South Africa so we are all waiting with bated breath to see the 8th generation of the hatch.

It is due to be unveiled at the German firm’s Wolfsburg headquarters on 24 October, before going on sale early next year. While the car has been spied testing with varying levels of camouflage, the sketches give the first glimpse at how the car will appear in finished form.

The exterior sketch shows it will retain the classic design but there are some revamped lights, a new front bumper and a new grille. Inside the sketches suggests a bigger change, suggesting that many of the physical controls will be incorporated into the centrally mounted touchscreen, which is positioned to flow on from the digital instrument display.