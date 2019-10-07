Aston Martin DBS Zagato Completes The R110 Million Perfect Pair

Back in June, we saw the gorgeous Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation revealed which will only be sold with its partner, the DBS Zagato.

The DBS Zagato seen here is a special take on the stunning DBS Superleggera from Aston Martin. Compared to the “standard” Superleggera, this special edition car has different body panels, a front grille made from carbon fibre with a unique cross-hatched design that can open and close depending on the situation, and a twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12 that now makes 760 hp (567 kW).

It has been shown first in Supernova Red with black anodized metal detailing on the grille and gold anodized side strakes as well.

Take one look inside and you will see some fancy 3D printed interior finishes and gold knobs for things like the climate controls. The first car has been finished with Caithness Spicy Red leather that features the customary Zagato ‘Z’ seat quilting.

The pair comes with an eye-watering price tag of more than £6 million total. Not exactly a bargain, but if you had the money, the beautiful DB4 GT Continuation might make it worth your while.

So you want the pair? Well, you can’t have as all but one of the 19 pairings had been sold, and that’s surely been snapped up by now.