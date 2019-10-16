Automobili Pininfarina Working On Electric Urus Rival

Future Automobili Pininfarina portfolio

Automobili Pininfarina is the name behind the 1,900 hp Battista hypercar and if you thought that would be their only offering, you would be very wrong.

They confirmed to Auto Express that they will reveal a new car every 12 months for the next four years as part of new product offensive.

Next in line will be an all-electric crossover to rival the mighty Lamborghini Urus and is due to be shown in the middle of next year. The remaining models, as well as this model, will be more accessible in terms of price point (thank goodness).

Only 150 examples of the Battista hypercar will be built with a price tag in the region of £2 million.