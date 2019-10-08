News

BMW Confirm i1 Electric Hatch For 2021

By Zero2Turbo
Render via Auto Express

Over the next four years, we should see no less than 12 fully electric and 13 plug-in hybrid models coming from the folks at BMW and a new report indicates this will include an entry-level electric car based on the 1 Series.

Related Posts

BMW South Africa Complete Legendary 530 MLE Restoration

Next Jaguar F-Type May Well Pack a BMW V8

The first battery-electric cars to arrive will be the iX3 SUV, followed by the i4, and the iNext SUV, which will act as a technological flagship of the brand. Auto Express says BMW execs have confirmed an all-electric hatchback is in the production plans for a launch sometime in 2021. It is expected to be almost identical to the conventional ICE-powered 1 Series models in terms of design with the only difference being the obvious lack of a radiator grille.

“Even in the front-drive architecture you will see fully electrified cars,” Robert Irlinger, boss of BMW’s i division, told the publication. “You will see electrification in our whole portfolio. We can rework our front-wheel-drive as well as the rear-wheel-drive platforms and both are able to show all technologies – our customers have the power of choice. Whatever they demand they can get – a plug-in hybrid X3, a fully-electric 4 Series, too. That’s a big step and a big change in our strategy.”

The publication seems to think the electric 1 Series could receive the i1 moniker when it is launched on the market, following BMW’s convention of giving its electric cars the i suffix.

Source Auto Express
You might also like
News

BMW South Africa Complete Legendary 530 MLE Restoration

News

Next Jaguar F-Type May Well Pack a BMW V8

News

Stock BMW X3 M Competition Produces 542 HP (404 kW) On A Dyno

News

BMW M2 CS Laps Hockenheim Almost As Fast As M5 Competition

News

BMW M Performace Parts Available For New X6 M and X5 M

News

BMW Z4 M40i by Manhart Sounds Raucous and We Love It

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us